Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.32 and last traded at C$6.32, with a volume of 80838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

Canadian Life Companies Split Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$66.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26.

Canadian Life Companies Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.55%. Canadian Life Companies Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

