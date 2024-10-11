Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$75.24.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$40.02 and a 1-year high of C$56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.12.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

