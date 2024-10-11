Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCCMF remained flat at $35.05 during trading on Friday. Cancom has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $35.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55.

Get Cancom alerts:

About Cancom

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.