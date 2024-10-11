Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,213.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

CDIOW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Cardio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

