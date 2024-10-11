CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 40,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 266,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRGX. Chardan Capital started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $919.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $40,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,954.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $74,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,742.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CARGO Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGX. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,009,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 716,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

