Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.36.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CARR opened at $80.43 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 50.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

