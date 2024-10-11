Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $19,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,458,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,333,965,581.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total transaction of $18,049,000.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total transaction of $17,906,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total value of $17,464,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $17,168,000.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total value of $16,988,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $17,051,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $17,266,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $16,846,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00.

CVNA stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,720. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $194.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.56. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 3.44.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Stephens began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.28.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

