Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $148.89 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,973,941,635 coins and its circulating supply is 12,367,474,005 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,971,528,250 with 12,365,173,434 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01182722 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,690,636.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

