Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 280,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 305,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Specifically, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $231,604.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $167,808. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,490.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $781.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 130.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 249.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,001 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $588,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

