Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 100.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after acquiring an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3,973.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,967 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Trade Desk by 78.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,934,000 after buying an additional 431,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $22,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,979 shares in the company, valued at $9,880,041.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $22,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,880,041.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,452,248 shares of company stock worth $157,894,406 in the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.82. 574,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,961. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 230.92, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

