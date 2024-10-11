Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 499 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,756,553. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.48%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

