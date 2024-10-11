Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. 34,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $71.87.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

