Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 626,245 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

