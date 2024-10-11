Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,696 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $123.61. 2,014,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,705,900. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.26. The company has a market capitalization of $487.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

