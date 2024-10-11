Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,923,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,876,719. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $212.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

