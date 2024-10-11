Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,307 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.87% of Alger 35 ETF worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alger 35 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA ATFV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977. Alger 35 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

Get Alger 35 ETF alerts:

About Alger 35 ETF

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alger 35 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger 35 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.