CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBB Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

CBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

