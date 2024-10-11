CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,003,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.35.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

NFLX opened at $730.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $684.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $733.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

