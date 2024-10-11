CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

CDW Stock Down 1.8 %

CDW stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

