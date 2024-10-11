Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CE. Barclays reduced their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.13.

Get Celanese alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celanese

Celanese Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CE opened at $134.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.