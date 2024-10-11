Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the September 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 42.2% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 453,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 2.5 %

CLBT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 120,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 5,902.06%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

