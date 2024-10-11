Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Price Performance
Cembra Money Bank stock remained flat at C$85.73 during trading hours on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a 12-month low of C$85.73 and a 12-month high of C$85.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.75.
Cembra Money Bank Company Profile
