Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 174.4% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Centamin Stock Up 4.2 %

Centamin stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 5,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. Centamin has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

