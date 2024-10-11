Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Lowered to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm lowered shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LEU stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.75. 147,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,139. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.