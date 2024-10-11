Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $17.25. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 216,085 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

