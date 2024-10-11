Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 458 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 373,635 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,014,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,148,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,754,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 129,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

