Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 557 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $175.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.