Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.13 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

