CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGON. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of CG Oncology to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. CG Oncology has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CG Oncology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CG Oncology

In other news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $23,000,088.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,755,683.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGON. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CG Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

