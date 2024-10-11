Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 56,199 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.85. 1,237,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,584. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

