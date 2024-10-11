Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires Shares of 883 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.59. 1,094,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,347. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $286.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

