Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 6,410 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $46,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Orcam Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

