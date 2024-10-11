Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.8 %

COP stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.94. 2,277,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925,717. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

