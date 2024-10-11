Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. 1,078,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,015. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

