Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.55% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $826.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.