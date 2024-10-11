Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 2,212 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DVY stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 142,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $136.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.