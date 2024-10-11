Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 366 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $231,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.24. 224,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,500. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

