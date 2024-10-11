Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 522 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $8,298,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 208,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 228,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 55,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,710,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $487.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

