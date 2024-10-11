Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the September 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CTNT stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.21. 351,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 4.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service ( NASDAQ:CTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

