Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Down 75.3% in September

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 792,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.1 days.
Chervon Stock Performance
Shares of CHRHF remained flat at $2.50 during midday trading on Friday. Chervon has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.
Chervon Company Profile
