Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Down 75.3% in September

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 792,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.1 days.

Chervon Stock Performance

Shares of CHRHF remained flat at $2.50 during midday trading on Friday. Chervon has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Get Chervon alerts:

Chervon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.