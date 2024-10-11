Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $189.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.59.

CVX stock opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.02. Chevron has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

