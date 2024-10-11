Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $151.88 and last traded at $151.77. 1,071,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,744,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

