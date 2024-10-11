China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of CICHY stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 77,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,541. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $16.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.11.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
