China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CICHY stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 77,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,541. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $16.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.11.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

