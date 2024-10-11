Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Acquires 13,605 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF comprises about 3.0% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLQL opened at $58.29 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

