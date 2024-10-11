Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Has $40,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 525.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 46,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,555,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,921,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,343,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $310.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

