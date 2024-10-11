Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Purchases 74,615 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 13.2% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $31,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 750,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after buying an additional 513,525 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 401,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,489,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 49,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,076,000.

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.35 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

