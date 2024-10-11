Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $386.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

