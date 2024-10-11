Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,975,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $287.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,938. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $205.64 and a 12-month high of $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

