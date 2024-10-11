Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNK. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cinemark

Cinemark Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:CNK opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Cinemark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Cinemark by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 5.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.