Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.79. 143,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,559. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

